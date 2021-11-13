Prime

Andrew Mwenda wrong on Uganda

By  Phillip Matogo

What you need to know:

  • Countries are just like individuals, regions and companies – all are differently endowed. Income convergence of nations, like that of individuals, will not be realised – ever. Not every American will become a Jeff Bezos, a Bill Gates, an Elon Musk or a Mark Zuckerberg.”

The economic success of nations is like that of individuals. To believe that all nations in this world can grow to be as rich as Singapore is born of hope than analysis. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.