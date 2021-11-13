Andrew Mwenda wrong on Uganda

The economic success of nations is like that of individuals. To believe that all nations in this world can grow to be as rich as Singapore is born of hope than analysis.

Countries are just like individuals, regions and companies – all are differently endowed. Income convergence of nations, like that of individuals, will not be realised – ever. Not every American will become a Jeff Bezos, a Bill Gates, an Elon Musk or a Mark Zuckerberg.”

Mr Andrew Mwenda recently wrote those words in the ironically named The Independent magazine.

Mwenda’s thinking echoes the theory of organicism, which is a philosophy that treats a nation as a living organism.

This analogy between the living body and the workings of human societies gave rise to the expression “body politic” to explain and expound upon social relations.

One principle involved in organicism is “reciprocity.”

This relates to a harmony or balance between the parts of this organism, thereby leading to equity when it comes to the material welfare of the wider community.

In a human body, this balance is called homeostasis.

In society, this balance is simply known as justice.

So, as Mwenda invokes organicism, he inadvertently challenges social divides between persons of different ability, ethnicity, gender, language, religion, opinion, origin, property, birth or other status.

In so doing, he nullifies his own argument in favour of the very rationale for a more equitable and egalitarian society and, by extension, a narrowing of what separates the rich from the poor.

Granted, not all individuals, like nations, will meet at the rendezvous of victory. However, let us reduce Mwenda’s argument to its otherwise absurd conclusion.

If our belief that Uganda can become a Singapore is erroneously born of hope instead of analysis, should we abandon all hope just to be more analytical?

Remember, when the “fertiliser” hits the fan; it naturally comes from the first four letters of the word “analysis.”

That’s because where analysis raises questions, hope is the answer.

In promoting the former over the latter, Mwenda’s defeatism is precisely the mentality that robs individuals (and nations) of their potential to do better.

Uganda is currently a failed state. In fact, in keeping with Mwenda’s narrative, it is a failed individual. However, individuals have been known to improve their circumstances by a change of mentality. This change of mentality resides in the preference of hope over hopelessness.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan once said, “I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

He didn’t require analysis when the battle cry of the brand he represents, Nike, expressly states: Just Do It!

Again, Jordan’s story proves failure is actually an ingredient of success; if we learn from it.

More, Jordan’s example reveals that what Mwenda extols as analysis ignores the fact that success is not determined by rationality alone.

At times, chance factors, founded on self-awareness, conspire to conjure unintended consequences which may presuppose success, or failure.

The trick is to never give up.

On this note, we must not strive for a world where every person will become a Jeff Bezos, but instead seek a comity of nations where every person can become a Jeff Bezos.

This is precisely why we need change.

Change presents us with the chance to do better than what President Museveni is doing. Mwenda himself concedes that Museveni has failed.

So we must not be derailed by a government that has railroaded all our hopes in favour of surrender to an individual.

Similarly, we must never lose hope that we can create a greater Uganda despite all analyses to the contrary.