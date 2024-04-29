Are we nurturing youth to become ethical leaders?

Ethical leadership has been defined by scholars to mean “A form of leadership in which individuals demonstrate conduct for the common good that is acceptable and appropriate in every area of their life.” It is leadership where a leader’s conduct is dictated by ‘values, vision and virtue.’

The argument that Africa’s fundamental problem is poor leadership has been propounded many times. Our continent is rich in natural resources, cultural diversity and conducive weather in many places. However, managing these abundant natural resources and rich cultural heritage and unleashing them as tools of transformation requires the right kind of leadership in every sphere.

Oluwatobi Aigbogun, an international relations scholar from Lagos State University, wrote an excellent article on his LinkedIn page titled “Solving the Leadership Problem in Africa.”

In it he looks back at the high-quality liberation leaders of Africa of whom the then Secretary General of the United Nations in 1960 said: “I found the present generation of African leaders to be of high seriousness, devotion, and intelligence. I am sure in their hands those countries will go to a happy future.”

However, it appears that many of the succeeding political leaders didn’t embody the ideals and values of the founding fathers of Africa, hence keeping their countries in vicious cycles of conflict and under development.

Aigbogun argues that “Solving the leadership challenge in Africa starts from raising leaders who are not aligned with cultural and religious biases. Instead, change agents who become leaders must operate from a higher vision and mission that puts the people first before the sentiments that currently rule the different nations on the continent… the not-so-intriguing art of recycling old leaders and rebranding them as modern-day saviours must be completely done away with”.

The issue here is raising leaders. That speaks to the need for nurturing and equipping a new generation of leaders from a young age. We need to strategically instil in our youth the values and mindset that will make them the transformational, ethical leaders that Uganda and Africa so desperately need. When you consider the indiscipline and lack of vision and values in many of our young people today, you worry about the kind of leaders Uganda will have tomorrow.

We have heard of student leaders up to university level engaging in acts of violence and all manner of rowdy and inappropriate behaviour, yet they shortly become the decision makers for companies, organisations, families and government itself! Could that be a hint on why President Ronald Reagan said: “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem!”

To secure a better Uganda for posterity, let’s commit to redefine leadership for our young people and be intentional in mentoring them to be different. Some tips would include: as parents we need to re-examine our parenting styles and give attention to instilling positive moral values both by example and instruction.

Secondly, it is good that Ministry of Education has included provision of “spiritual and moral care” among its guidelines for boarding schools to follow. Though that may not be an examinable aspect of their education, true educators know the importance of grounding their students in the right values.

Churches and religious organisations also need to be recognised and empowered further in their cardinal role of enhancing the spiritual and moral formation of young people.

Government and relevant NGO’s need to design training programs for ethical leadership and have them rolled out to youth both in formal and informal study settings.

Lastly, young people need role models to inspire them in a given direction. Therefore, it would be wise for schools and other institutions to reward and recognise exemplary leaders who embody the values of integrity, selfless service, empathy and patriotism.

National transformation isn’t a miracle that will fall from heaven, it will require all of us to think strategically and position ourselves to be drivers of positive change now and in the years to come!