Can the IGG fight corruption where shame is abolished?

Alan Tacca

Alan Tacca

  • If the IGG conjectures – apparently with satisfaction – that the most powerful person in the land may be deemed to plan and execute his political actions without the capacity to feel shame, we have a problem bigger than a mountain.

Uganda’s IGG Beti Kamya is dreaming of succeeding where all her predecessors failed; significantly reducing corruption under President Museveni. Pessimists observe that the powerful soldier-politicians who twisted and sweated before various commissions of enquiry are still at the high table.

