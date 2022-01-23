Prime

Challenge of defending the indefensible

By  Harold Acemah

What you need to know:

  • It’s unethical, unacceptable and counterproductive to use abusive, foul and insulting language to diagnose society’s problems in order to find solutions to problems.

My attention has been drawn to an opinion piece by Mr Faruk Kirunda published in Daily Monitor of January 13 titled, ‘It’s the President’s duty to call out on non-performers’ which is in reply to my Sunday Monitor opinion titled, ‘Of colonial civil servants and fishermen of NRM regime’ published on January 9.

