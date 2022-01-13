It’s the President’s duty to call out non performers

Faruk Kirunda

Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni, as head-of-state and government, is charged with managing Ugandan affairs the best way he finds fit and he deserves support, advice and information.

In the Sunday Monitor of January 9, Mr Harold Acemah, a political scientist and retired diplomat, launched an unwarranted attack on President Museveni, albeit skirting his name and using the pseudonym “Sabalwanyi”. 

