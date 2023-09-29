Cultivating success, lessons from Joshua Cheptegei











The G.O.A.T, the greatest of all time, is a very befitting tribute to Joshua Cheptegei. He continues to outdo himself at the running sport. He is truly an inspiration to the youth and undoubtedly, to us all. Cheptegei ‘s enduring success can be attributed to a number of qualities that are fundamental to his triumph.

Failure can be a catalyst for success: Failure is a part and parcel of success and Cheptegei knows well about that aspect. When Uganda hosted the 2017 World Cross Country Championships, Cheptegei was our budding best shot at winning gold. All prospects were in his favour until the last lap, when his body failed, slowing him down and eventually he finished in the 30th position. Cheptegei was extremely disappointed but he didn’t give up on the sport. As a matter of fact, that failure only served as a catapult for his future victories. That year in August, he took silver at the 10,000m World Athletics Championships in London, behind Mo Farah. The following year in 2018, he clinched two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Since then, his desire for more wins plus a passion for success have proven him unstoppable.

Action and self-discipline are key in achieving the dream: Cheptegei’s determination and focus on the goal to win are shown in his consistency. He is committed to the cause and through countless training hours, he puts in the work to match his zeal for success. As part of self discipline, Cheptegei isn’t indulgent in the proceeds of his success. He remains true to his values and hasn’t allowed external factors to diminish his quest for greatness. Instead, he is using it to develop and grow himself, support his community, nurture talent as well as motivate and inspire other youth and children to join the sport..

Patriotic spirit and pride in heritage: Joshua Cheptegei is a true example of service above self: It is evident that he isn’t seeking just self-success no, he is fiercely competing to uphold the Ugandan flag. He recognises that his success is also for his homeland Uganda. To understand this, is to watch him as he reaches the finish line, he happily wraps himself in the Ugandan flag, all smiles that he is excellently representing his country. One of his hashtags is, “Uganda, it’s ours, striving for our country.”

Teamwork is crucial for success: The great sportsman Michael Jordan once said that talent wins games but teamwork wins championships. Cheptegei values the strength of working together with others and he often acknowledges their contribution to his success. During one of his interviews, Cheptegei said; “ I can say through the years, my career has been an upwards journey, building blocks which fit together and a step-by-step process, I hope to continue this development together with the help of my team for many years to come”.



Self-belief and a positive mindset are integral to success: “If you look at the races, everyone is strong. But the best person to win is the one who is confident and believes in himself and his/her ability” “I have always had to convince my mind that, you are the best, you can do this!” Cheptegei told Olympics.com. He goes on to say that sometimes one needs such self-talk where you reason with yourself so as to achieve success.

It’s important to believe in God: Knowing that there is a greater power that makes all things possible is pivotal for success. In everything we do, it’s important to give it full effort and attention and believe that God will bless our genuine work. Short of that, there are no miracles to success. Tough times await all of us but the difference is in the level of endurance, persistence and faith -This is what sets us apart. Additionally, keep a good cheer amidst the challenge at hand and be grateful like Cheptegei is always.

Identify your strength and polish it up for greatness: Football was Cheptegei’ s first love. Growing up in Kwoti, Kapchorwa, he played football like most boys. He would sometimes attempt the triple and long jump while in primary school but he seemed more inclined to the team sport.

After watching him during some school runs, Benjamin Njia, a friend who is now a local coach, encouraged him to run as he had the perfect gait and endurance. Cheptegei embraced running wholeheartedly and as they say, the rest is now history.

Mentorship is key: To Cheptegei, Mr. Addy Ruiter is not only a coach but a mentor who provides continual guidance and counselling, factors that are essential for his success. In our pursuit for greatness, it’s important to Identify someone who has more experience and is excelling in your desired field to mentor you. Learn from the winners and be inspired to do your best.