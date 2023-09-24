Fare-thee-well Kalebu Titia Kamure

On Thursday, September 14, I received very shocking news about the untimely passing on of a dear friend, colleague, fellow OB of Busoga College Mwiri and fellow congressman Kalebu Titia Kamure who died that day at Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

It took me some time to accept the reality and come to terms with the sad, painful and tragic news about a man who had during most of his lifetime been very healthy and active, but such are the ironies of life on earth which is often unpredictable.

Kamure was born on April 15, 1952, and passed on at 71 years old. He was married with children and grandchildren.

He was laid to rest on Saturday, September 23, at his ancestral home at Oriajini, Terego District, after a well-attended funeral service. The Bishop of Madi & West Nile diocese, Rt Rev Charles Collins Andaku, was the main celebrant at the funeral service.

Kamure was a senior and distinguished member of Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), the political party which laid a solid foundation for post-colonial Uganda.

He was a committed, consistent and dedicated member of UPC who served the party diligently, effectively and loyally in various capacities, including vice president, UPC candidate at the 2021 elections and delegate from Terego District to the supreme organ of the party, namely the annual delegates’ conference.

He discharged his duties and responsibilities with diligence, honesty, modesty and humility.

Kamure was a man of substance and integrity who spoke his mind and the truth without fear or favour. He was courageous, hardworking, honest, friendly, patriotic, straightforward and selfless.

He was a leader and team player who was never afraid to take tough decisions; a man who dedicated his entire life to serve UPC, West Nile and Uganda. He groomed and mentored hundreds of young Ugandans.

He was passionate about the education, agriculture and health sectors which are our country’s correct national priorities and play a key role in the fight against ignorance, poverty and disease in West Nile and Uganda.

Education is the key to meaningful social and economic development of Uganda. As chairman of the board of governors of two schools in West Nile and a progressive farmer he practically fought ignorance, poverty and disease and hence left Uganda a much better place than he found it.

In recognition of the constructive and positive role he played in agriculture and farming, the Alliance for Science named Kalebu Kamure its “2017 farmer of the year” which is an honour for Uganda.

Kamure was a pillar of UPC in West Nile and Uganda.

It’s sad and regrettable that he left us at a critical time in the struggle for democracy, development, good governance, justice and peace in Uganda.

He fought courageously and relentlessly against corruption, impunity, nepotism, tribalism and tyranny. Kamure has joined many great and illustrious UPC leaders who came from West Nile such as Felix Onama, Alex Lobidra, Michael Burua, SS Uringi, Macarius Asubo, Dick Nyai, Zubairi Atamvaku and Stephen Mila.

Kamure has left a rich, impressive and powerful legacy which has inspired and will continue to inspire thousands of Ugandans, especially the youth, for many years. We salute comrade Kamure for the sacrifices he made for the “party of ideas” and for his dedication to serve the community, West Nile, UPC and Uganda. Kamure will be dearly and greatly missed by all of us.

On behalf of the UPC fraternity, I would like to convey our condolences to Ms Mary Kamure, the bereaved family, relatives and friends. May God comfort the family during this very difficult time. May Kamure’s soul rest in eternal peace!