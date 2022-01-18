Fuel prices: In Uganda, everyone has their turn to eat

Author, Nicholas Sengoba. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Nicholas Sengoba

What you need to know:

  • Now the lumpenproletariate will also find their space and lane in the set up. The look at the rich or those they think are doing well. If your home is too fortified for their daring, they will wait for you on the dark streets to hurl pavers and snatch your belongings while you bleed.

It is now all about fuel prices that have gone out of hand. It is not the first time and definitely not the last that prices of an essential commodity or service shoots unrealistically high.

