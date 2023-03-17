Homosexuality is an imperial cultural colonialism tool

We are on the verge of complete cultural erosion with the advent of gay rights.

The West is pushing the homosexual agenda behind the veil of human rights for two reasons; the first is to strip us of our norms, values and identity in a bid to create a single culture for the entire human race so that we can be like the rest of the “free world” indistinguishable from them and therefore easily controllable; the second is to control the growth of an African population which can be a threat to the west when empowered. Unfortunately, the gay agenda will succeed so long as we have no economic freedom in Africa.

To begin with, homosexuality is not a European or western idea. It is a human vice which, in fact, was hardly spoken of by our ancestors. History shows that homosexuality existed in our societies even before the muzungu ever stepped in the land of the sun. Some historical sources even accuse a major King in Uganda to have been gay. We neither had laws prohibiting homosexuality nor laws permitting it. What we had were values, social norms which considered gay relationships abominable.

It is until the enactment of the Penal Code Act (adopted on the 15th June 1950), that “unnatural” offences were criminalized. But to argue that since traditionally, we never had any laws against or for the vice is self-defeating because after all, we didn’t have any written laws.

That said, we know that the promotion and forceful assertion of homosexuality on African states from the west is not an attempt to give us a culture but rather to erode ours; to rob us of our own identity in the name of rights.

Even human rights as a concept is a Western idea. African societies were communal, not individualistic in nature. When one reads the pattern of society as portrayed in Achebe’s “things fall apart”, they’ll quickly understand that society came before one’s individual wishes. I do not advocate for going back to those repugnant days, but I also strongly oppose a complete, blind and unreasonable importation of anything in the name of human rights at the cost of our positive and longstanding traditions.

As a lawyer, I know that human rights are not absolute and even in the freest of societies, they have situations where communal rights override individual wishes. The very concept of public rights in public health most recently exemplified during the Covid – 19 pandemic lockdowns shows that it is not in all circumstances that human beings will have the freedom to do as they wish.

Similarly, we would require no law and harsh punishments against homosexuality if it was a private affair. Unfortunately, contrary to what the promoters of the vice claim, the vice has been commercialised and has been made contagious in our schools, offices and social places of association. In that way, it is a public concern and not a private issue of “two consenting adults”.

The opposition politicians in Uganda should know that one can be a very vehement and outspoken human rights activist without being a gay activist. I am a human rights activist but not a gay rights activist. Unfortunately for them, it is reported that a lot of their funding comes from those who have made it their mission to colonize us culturally.

We have a President who is culturally grounded, a nation that is unconditionally opposed to cultural erosion and a potentially next president who is almost a pastor in his own right; we have a very positively unwavering Speaker of Parliament and a united House which is intent on passing the anti – gay bill.

Even if the West fails it’s passing through economic sanctions and threats, we shall win this war and we shall not relent.