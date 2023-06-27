How can we review family justice in regard to the rising number of DNA tests?

"Get off the sexual network” , was one of the most provocative social campaigns launched in Uganda in September 2009 purposely to create awareness about the risks associated with multiple and concurrent sexual partnerships.

Obviously, the Ugandans who drew the illustrations of a bewildering sexual network web then, which was displayed near the Makerere University main gate, were mainly concerned about the risk of HIV infections getting out of control again.

That bunch of campaigners was perhaps unaware that the Chief Government Chemist had requested the government to operationalize its DNA testing laboratory in Wandegeya.

This is the facility that has recently seen a surge in the number of Ugandans seeking answers to the trending paternity question: “Is it your child?”

It is rather a shame that most Ugandans find it fashionable to run multiple and concurrent sexual relationships.

This tendency has ushered in the messy era of DNA testing albeit without the requisite social and legal support system for the innocent lives who will face rejection from those male figures that they have always known as ‘daddy.’

Of course, what may be even more worrying is that if that person called mummy, who has been living in deception, has no stable source of income to support the rejected child.

What psychological blow does a DNA test report have on the innocent life of a child?

What ramifications does an accurate or even inaccurate DNA report have on the institution called family?

These are the questions no legal framework can find answers to.

The cure for the recent paternity testing craze is simple, let married or cohabiting women simply get off the sexual network, and commit to one sexual partner.

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court in the American TV drama has since 2012 managed to shed light on the endless dilemma that family justice systems grapple with.

According to Judge Lauren, only truth can set the perpetrators of the sex networks in the right path to rebuild their lives.

And, if in the Ugandan case such truth and the discussion surrounding our sexual behaviour can best be triggered by actual DNA tests, let’s openly talk about our immorality now.

However, as we open up a bit to talk about our promiscuous behaviour in this ungodly country, we need to also discuss the best ways that the family justice can be reviewed.

There have been calls to have our laws reviewed to ensure access to justice for the family, especially with regard to property inheritance.

But now, it seems FIDA, the female members of parliament representing each district in Uganda, have to lead a national debate on more delicate matters of national importance.

Besides, the family courts in this country, the academics and other morality watchdogs have to weigh in this big debate.

Tough questions need to be asked on, for instance, the obligation that women should have to make truthful claims about paternity, and the deception involved in infidelity.

Why, with the accessible contraceptives and birth control measures around the country, are we willing to take the risk of bearing children who will be subjected to paternity tests and its associated dilemmas?

What’s more, since the cost of raising a child in the current so-called money economy is enormous and, in the event of misattributed paternity, what reimbursements and compensation to the hapless men out there should take place?

And, in what ways can these and other considerations be in the interest of the children?