Misuse of DNA test evidence could be disastrous, Lango chief warns 

Tekwaro Lango Paramount Chief, Eng Dr Moses Michael Odongo Okune, has urged men who are currently seeking Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) tests for their children to tread carefully because such a campaign is disastrous.

This publication on Tuesday while quoting data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reported that the number of men seeking DNA tests for their children is swiftly increasing.

Mr Simon Mundeyi, the ministry’s spokesperson, said the percentage of men demanding DNA service for their children has increased by 70 per cent.

“Of recent, the number of people asking for DNA services has increased. Last week alone, we had around 40 people who were looking for services of DNA at the ministry because they know that we do control the Government Analytical Laboratory,” he said.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Dr Odongo Okune – the former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (URF) – cautioned the public that such crusades are potentially disastrous, and may cause permanent damages to families.

Just like other critics, Dr Odongo noted that using DNA evidence as a sword to exclude children from a given household, threatens the sanctity of the family unit as the bedrock of society.

“As modernity through science and technology is dictating the pace of growth and development, parents must find a way of creating a sustainable societal stability and fidelity beginning at family level,” he said.

“Imagine a child who has become of age now being told the only person he has known as his or her father is actually not her father because a DNA test has made a pronouncement. It is disastrous,” Tekwaro Lango Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci) added.

Dr Okune said that misuse of DNA test evidence would make children caught up in such legal dramas suffer everlasting trauma and stigma.

He proposed the use of a long-held traditional mechanism of handling such matters, where any child born under the roof of a married couple belongs to the family and clan, even if the woman had sneaked out.