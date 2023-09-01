How to impact positively on urban development

Physical planning should result in urban development, which is a complex and dynamic process that shapes the physical, social, economic and indeed political landscapes of our urban centres.

Property or real estate developers’ approach to urban development should be characterised by innovation, sustainability, and community engagement. Their development projects should be driven by a deep understanding of the uniqueness, the special needs, any opportunities and the aspirations of each locality.

By prioritising innovation, the property or real estate developers should initiate cutting-edge design concepts that blend seamlessly with the existing urban fabric. These designs often incorporate sustainable materials, energy-efficient technologies, areas of historic or aesthetic values, and green spaces that promote a harmonious co-existence between urban development and nature. Yet, when you look at the current state of affairs of the so-called well planned and developed property or real estates in Uganda, the above attributes are glaringly lacking.

Property and real estate developers’ work should be to enhance the quality of life for the residents. Through thoughtful planning and design, their projects should aim at creating vibrant, livable and healthy spaces that cater for the needs of both current and future inhabitants. The very key aspect of their approach should be the integration of mixed-use spaces, where residential, commercial, and recreational areas co-exist.

All the amenities such as schools, shops and butcheries, hospitals, parks, and other community services should be appropriately and conveniently located for easy of access.

Property or real estate developers should extend beyond the confines of their projects, positively impacting the surrounding areas. By revitalising underutilised spaces, they often act as catalysts for broader urban renewal. Their commitment to sustainability contributes to a healthier environment in the vicinity. Incorporating green building practices, energy-efficient technologies, and waste reduction measures sets an example for responsible urban development. This not only benefits the immediate community but also contributes to the cities’ overall resilience and environmental well-being.

As of today, the majority of Property or Real Estate Developers in Uganda, have not set new benchmarks in urban development. Personally, I mean developments which exemplify commitment to creating exceptional living spaces, offering luxurious apartments nestled within a secure gated community, designed to provide residents with a serene oasis amidst the urban hustle or residences which offer a unique blend of elegance and tranquillity within a gated community, fostering a strong sense of community and security.

There are very few examples of this type of property or real estate development in this country. Gated communities not only offer privacy and exclusivity but also promote a safer environment, enhanced amenities, and a strong sense of community among residents, making them an attractive choice for those seeking both comfort and convenience in their modern lifestyles.

In this era of rapid and uncontrolled urbanisation and complex urban challenges in this country, the role of property or real estate developers is pivotal in shaping the future of our cities, especially the new ones. We need to see in this country Property or Real estates which stand out as examples of how responsible, visionary, and community focused developments can create lasting positive impacts.

Through their innovative designs, commitment to sustainability, and dedication to enhancing the quality of life for residents, property or real estate developers should impact positively on urban development by creating and transforming different communities.