Improve customer care in restaurants

A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of attending the Annual Makerere University Business School Hospitality Week that took place at the Jinja Rugby grounds.

I am impressed by Jinja, a city that has gained a reputation for being relatively safe, somewhat separated from the mainland, and has grown in popularity as a destination for Ugandans on domestic excursions, especially from the capital, Kampala.

Its hospitality is favoured by the Nile, a great selection of places to sleep, eat, and drink, transport infrastructure, and an exciting list of thrilling activities such as horse riding, bungee jumping, nightlife, tubing, and more.

After a busy day on that particular Friday, we asked for recommendations for the best casual bistros and restaurants in Jinja that offer dinner. After visiting several facilities, we ended up at a popular casual spot on Lubas Road.

The wait staff was polite and efficient, and the steamed goat meat was served with flavours that exceeded our expectations. We didn’t hesitate to order more, and the waitress provided a personalised experience that earned her a tip.

However, we did notice a general decline in service quality in the other restaurants we visited earlier in search of a meal. While it is common for the service provided not to always meet the customer’s needs, requirements, and expectations, we found it unacceptable for a wait staff member at one restaurant to bluntly tell us that she was too busy to attend to us and directed us to the kitchen to inquire about what was available.

In another cozy facility, staff requested a tip from our colleagues even when they did not take care of their needs.

Elsewhere, we were incredibly frustrated by a delay in service, and the waiter returned 20 minutes later to inform us that the chicken sauce we had ordered was not available, suggesting chicken soup instead at a lower price.

In hospitality establishments such as restaurants, guest service is a critical factor that attracts potential guests, leading to increased sales, profits, and growth.

Quality service in the food and beverage industry is essential and must be prioritised. Running a restaurant business is not a cakewalk, and poor service can lead to customer dissatisfaction. Service quality is influenced by the delivery of specialised services, physical facilities, willingness to address customer issues, capacity to handle these challenges, and reaction to customer expectations. Often, customers are willing to pay more for better service.

According to Uganda Tourism Act 2, 2008, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is responsible for enforcing and monitoring standards in the tourism sector. Quality Assurance standards have been emphasised in accommodation facilities, and it is high time for the agency to focus on restaurants frequented by Ugandans on weekend excursions.

Over the past decades, the tourism and hospitality sector has become a crucial driver of growth and employment for the Ugandan economy. In 2022-2023, the sector directly employed 667,600 staff, with 90 percent working in the hospitality sector.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, the sector contributes to about 6.7 percent of the total national employment.

As the industry progresses, continued efforts are needed in the area of skills development. If the hospitality industry in Jinja flourishes, both tourists and hosts will benefit. Tourism and hospitality are interdependent, and an increase in the number of tourists visiting Jinja City results in a rise in demand for hospitality services.

Therefore, building a skilled top-notch workforce is critical for the sustainability of Jinja’s food and beverage industry. Understanding visitors’ needs and expectations and improving customer service are essential skills to boost hospitality in Jinja.