Investigate hesitancy before issuing vaccine mandates

Author: Agnes K. Namaganda 
 

By  Guest Writer

Why are people not willing to be vaccinated to the point of falsifying vaccination documents?

From the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of directives have been issued by those in power-nationally and globally-regarding how the population needs to conduct itself to contain the virus. We had lockdowns and Covid-19 testing at entry points in different countries plus the following up of cases through contact tracing. Standard operating procedures like social distancing and masks have now become a part of life.

