The battle of our generation lies in upholding values

The issue of same sex relationships and marriages has been in contention since the civil rights movement in 1954. Notwithstanding, a number of odious scandals have rocked the church and society alike since the mid-1900s. Today, this accursed vice of homosexuality appears to be gaining firmer ground among Uganda’s young generation. This is partly due to the bold nature of its advocates who reimburse organisations that spread the abhorrent message to communities across the globe. The Internet from which sensitive information is easily gotten has been of great disservice in the fight against this abominable sin.

There seems to be a raging debate on whether homosexuality is a sin or a crime in many countries world over. Whereas many of sane minds have repulsed the idea and rightfully so, some people believe same sex relationships are a human right and that the topic should not even come up for debate.

Leading the agenda to legalise and promote same sex relationships is the United States and its allies in the West. These advocates dangle a bottomless magic bag of cash to agencies to finance the dreadful agenda through Africa. The agents invest heavily in producing art in the form of music, movies and as well as literature that serve to promote the vice. Sadly, this strategy appears to be working miracles in winning converts.

According to a survey by Pew Research Centre, there has been an increase in general acceptance of homosexuality in many countries. In 2002, the level of acceptance of same sex relationships stood at 49 percent in the United States and rose to 72 percent in 2007. In neighbouring Kenya, approval of homosexuality was ranked at only 1 percent in 2002 but disturbingly grew to a staggering 14 percent in 2007.

Despite the fervent efforts of notable religious leaders, politicians as well as members of society, the young generation appears to be sold on the agenda of the LGBTQIA+ community. The gay community is becoming bolder every day and this is seen evident from their campaigns relayed through mainstream and social media. Schools have been turned into recruitment centres for this satanic practice and all efforts by school administrators to fight back appear to be futile.

If you think the situation cannot get any worse, consider the future. Our generation’s calling is to advance to the frontline to repulse the forces of darkness manifesting in homosexuality. We need to return to the Lord, in action and in prayer and call God to our side in this global offensive that we cannot deal with our own hands alone.

As unnatural as it is, homosexuality is a perversion that the devil is championing through the youthful peer group. The enemy has seen how good the Lord has been to Africa and the abundance of his favour on his subjects. All this is not sitting well with him. As a protagonist, he will not take a seat and watch on as constant blessings flow upon God’s children in Africa. In retaliation, the evil one is enlisting all available means to tear down our moral fabric!

The biblical reminder of the enemy’s ploy “to steal, kill and destroy” is unmistakable in all these schemes. He has paved paths of adolescents with traps of sexual deviations, tempting them through charming financial handouts.

Taking advantage of the desperation and ignorance of juvenile souls about the consequences of this vile act is the enemy’s principal strategy. But we serve and have a God that is never defeated, a God that fights and wins all our battles. As surely as God reigns, the sanctity of human sexuality as ordained by God will be restored. God has done it before and he will do it again. You have my word on this!