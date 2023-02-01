Kasese same-sex saga is just a tip of the homosexuality iceberg

On Tuesday, January 25, during Parliament’s sitting, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, gave shocking revelations on an attempt by Kasese District Council to recognise homosexuals and transgender people through a by-law.

This was indicated to have been sponsored by Human Rights Advocacy and Promotion Forum (HRAPF), a local NGO. As reported on page 4 and 5 of the Daily Monitor newspaper of January 26, the speaker of Kasese district council denied attempting to enact such a law while several councillors that spoke to the Daily Monitor confirmed the veracity of the same.

HRAPF on the other hand insisted they were only actively involved in human rights works with their focus on supporting non-discriminatory access to HIV services. Human rights and non-discrimination nomenclature have become part of the terminologies in which the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) agenda is being packaged. I noticed this last year in the 42nd session of the ACP-EU joint parliamentary assembly held in Maputo, Mozambique between 29th October to 2nd November.

The ACP-EU co-operation comprises 106 countries with 79 coming from Africa, Caribbean and Pacific states while another 27 from the EU. It is in this same meeting in which our deputy speaker came out strongly and made clear Uganda’s parliament’s stand against homosexuality and transgender. This emanated from discussions on an agreement known as the post-cotonou agreement in which 106 heads of state will be required to ratify soon.

The previous agreement named the cotonou agreement, principally a trade treaty commenced in 2000,ran for 20 years before expiring in 2020. A new agreement, the post-cotonou agreement, therefore, had to be drafted for the continued existence of this co-operation whose endorsement has been delayed.

In several articles in this agreement are various clauses that promote LGBT. This led to several questions which I and several other parliamentarians put to the EU council whose response was unsatisfactory. By far this is the largest push at a global scale to have the LGBT agenda over and above the district push witnessed in Kasese.

Within the general and regional protocols of the post-cotonou agreement version dated 15th April 2021 are several LGBT provisions smuggled within. Article 9.2 of the general protocol talks about human rights and all forms of non-discrimination. It fails to make reference to the UN Universal declaration of human rights within which human rights is clearly defined. This deliberate gap opens up a window for the LGBT promoters to ask for their inclusion as a human right and consider their exclusion as a form of discrimination. Article 36.2 further introduces a new term of sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) which in the EU encompasses the right to abortion, homosexuality and transgender inclusion.

Article 40.6 of the African protocol, Article 48.7 of the Caribbean protocol and article 49.6 of the pacific protocol talk about the full and effective implementation of the Beijing declaration, the platform for action, the programme of action of the international conference on population and development and the outcomes of their review conferences. The outcomes of their review conferences endorsed abortion and LGBT rights. The same articles call for comprehensive sexuality education using the UNESO technical guidance on sexuality education. This document is a curriculum for teaching children from as young as five years of age on sex. It talks about a family between same sex couples calling it a non-traditional family, creates a term called gender identity and teaches children that your biological sex can be male but you can choose to identify yourself as a female! It also comes up with the term sexual orientation which encompasses homosexuals and calls for non-discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, tolerance and advocacy to amend laws against homosexuality and demand for it as a human right.

In effect this curriculum seeks to turn children against their parents and create LGBT as a new normal among them.

We need to develop our own syllabus for family education. Uganda shouldn’t sign this agreement as it will be compelled to amend its laws not only to legalize homosexuality but also to teach it starting with nursery schools. Our motto is clear, For God and my country!

Samuel Opio Acuti, MP Kole North and Uganda Parliament’s member in the ACP-EU joint Parliamentary assembly



