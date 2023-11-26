Leave people with impression of increase

As we close off this month, let us reflect on the articles we covered. We began with people being different, however predictively different.

Then we tackled the three questions people ask themselves in order to move from communication to connection; do I care, can I help, and can I be trusted? Last week we also looked at another question which is, what are you for?

If we consistently work at putting these into action, I believe it is a matter of time before we will be able to realise our end goal. To bring awareness, our end goal is to leave people with an impression of increase. This simply means making an impact on those you interact with.

To help illustrate this point, let us take a moment and reflect about people in our lives. Can we think of someone who conveys the impression of increase? How do they make us feel?

If you can’t think of anyone, the next time you are in a gathering, be it a business or social, take time to observe those with whom you are interacting.

Which of those people make you feel as if you were the beneficially of that entire conversation when you walk away? Those are the people that are leaving us with an impression of the increase.

We do not need to look too far, instead let us ask who that friend, teacher, preacher, politician, manager, work colleagues, etc... that after listening or talking to them we walk away with the feeling that they have added more value to our lives.

In the early 1900s, the author and writer Wallace D. Wattles wrote, “The desire for increase is inherent in all nature. It is the fundamental impulse of the universe. All human activities are best on the desire for increase; people are seeking more food, more clothes, better shelter, more luxury, more beauty, more knowledge, more pleasure - increase in something, more life.”

This is still true today and will be in the future. If that is the case, it would be inherent in us to want to become the person who lives others with the impression of increase. If we are still tracking, this ties back to putting the other person first.

People will go where they are given increase. It does not matter what role you play, whether as a leader, business owner, salesperson, parent, volunteer, friend, group facilitator etc. if we are leaving people with the impression of increase, we will be surprised at the unexpected benefit that will come to us.

To help drive the point home, here is a story. Winston Churchill’s mother had the opportunity to spend time with some of Great Britain’s loftiest politicians.

Once, she dined with the Prime Minister Benjamin and his chief rival William. When questioned about her impression of the two men, the following was her observation: “When I left the dining room after sitting next to William, I thought he was the cleverest man in England. But when I sat next to Benjamin, I left feeling that I was the cleverest woman.”

I am certain you have been around people who make you feel like Benjamin, that is, the people who would rather draw the best out of us than highlight their personal greatness.

In any relationship with people, when communicating and connecting, be impressed with others instead of trying to make an impression.

Look for ways to build those around you by adding value to them more than what you take. This is how we leave people with an impression of increase. When we put all these concepts we have learned into action, this will transform our life and the life of those around us.

People are different, however predictably different. We seek for care, help, and trust. Know what you are for and leave people with an impression of increase.

I believe in you. In virtual and wisdom lead the world.