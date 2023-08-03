Let’s embrace former LRA rebels

Smiles graced the faces of ex-Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) combatants as they were welcomed by the Ugandan government at the Entebbe military airbase on July 22.

The group of renounced LRA rebels was warmly welcomed into the country after their return from the Central African Republic (CAR) where they lived for years as rebels. They included 14 former members as well as 14 women and 33 children.

The occasion was graced with the presence of the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Vincent Bamulangaki Sempijja and Rwot Oywak Joseph. This return comes after intense discussions and negotiations between the Central African Republic and Uganda aided by the Dutch government.

The LRA was founded in the mid-1980s by Mr Joseph Kony, who claimed to be a spiritual leader and desired to form a government based on the Ten Commandments. The LRA rebels were known for their brutal tactics which included abducting children to serve as soldiers or sex slaves, massacres and mutilation and other forms of violence on innocent people.

Over the years, this army was responsible for causing fear, misery, and displacements of people in the northern parts of Uganda including Lango, Teso and some parts of South Sudan. In order to curb these activities, various military operations were carried out by the army, Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) with support from other regional and international forces. These efforts led to the weakening and disintegration of the LRA army over the years. This saw some army members surrendering while others were captured by the UPDF.

During the welcoming occasion on July 22, the government called upon the public to help in facilitating the former rebels in their transition back into civilian life and prevent them from rejoining armed and dangerous groups. Our society faces an important responsibility to welcome and support the ex-rebels who have abandoned the past torments of war. These individuals have gone through unbelievable and unexpected circumstances causing them to make difficult choices in their past. As a society, it’s important for us to extend a helping hand and offer them a chance to rebuild their lives and later contribute to development in our different societies.

Government through the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), faith based organisations (FBO), civil society organisations and cultural institutions can make this possible.

For example, through EOC, the combatants will be protected from discrimination and inequalities despite their sex, age, race, health status, and disability. The EOC is tasked with creating equal opportunities for all individuals including those who may face inequalities and marginalisation due to their involvement in armed conflicts.

The EOC can advocate for policies and laws that protect the renounced rebels from discrimination in employment, education, and healthcare.

It can raise awareness about the rights and needs of the former rebels to ensure that they are fairly treated.

The commission could also advocate for the provision of psychological support services to help them cope with the trauma and challenges.

The EOC can work with local communities to ensure understanding and acceptance of the rebels through awareness campaigns, they can also offer support by offering educational opportunities and skills training to equip the returnees with the tools they need to find stable employment and contribute positively to society. These can include vocational training and educational programs meant for their specific needs.

The commission can also create a more inclusive and supportive environment by working collectively with other government agencies and community-based organisations.

Embracing ex-rebels into our society is a collective effort from government agencies, organisations, local communities, and individuals. It involves acknowledging the hardships they have faced, recognising their potential for positive change, and offering them a chance to rebuild their lives with dignity and respect.

This will enable us to stand together to rebuild lives, restore hope and pave the way for a more peaceful and humane future for not only the former combatants but also the innocent wives and children.