Let’s recognise mental health issues in schools

We are more than a month into the second term, and for learners in candidate classes, things are becoming hotter. According to the school calendar, the second term is very important as candidates sit mock exams.

In many schools, mock exams provide an opportunity to do all exam papers including practicals, for the first time, in preparation for final Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) exams.

However, as a result of academic pressure, a lot of issues arise. One of these is mental illness. It should be noted that academic stress and its impact on mental health is a well-researched topic.

Mental health is an active state of mind which enables a person to use their abilities in coordination with the common human tenets of society. Therefore, mental health is the pivot of human life.

In his paper titled, “Mental Health in Uganda”, Dr James Kagaari argues that despite its importance, mental health is often the least prioritised amongst health conditions. Thus, in low-and medium-income countries like Uganda where disease, ignorance, and poverty are common, demanding for a steadfast mental healthcare can seem a luxury (WHO, 2019).

According to the latest report from the Uganda Counselling Association (UCA) and the Ministry of Health, 14 million Ugandans are mentally sick. This means that 35 in 100 Ugandans may be battling a mental health problem. And this includes students in primary and secondary schools.

It is common for strange behaviour to emerge in school, as the term progresses, mostly due to academic pressure. Academic pressure comes from the ambitious academic goals students set for themselves, high expectations from parents, or the demands placed on them by society. Research shows that academic stress leads to less well-being and an increased likelihood of developing anxiety or depression.

In addition, students also present with anger management issues, and obsessive-compulsive disorder, characterized by unreasonable thoughts and fears (obsessions) that lead to compulsive behaviours. One of these is endless reading of books, and engaging in prayers, without a break, or rest.

Over the years, I have also noticed that as the academic pressure reaches intense levels, students tend to engage in various activities to cool this pressure down. Top among these include prayers and sports.

These are all attempts to water down their anxiety, depression, and related mental challenges. This is all good, but too much of everything is bad.

As we have learned during the Covid-19 pandemic, schools are critical in our communities to supporting children and families. The general expectation is that besides the classroom education, schools should also provide opportunities for learners to engage in social, mental and physical health activities, all of which can relieve stress.

The truth is that schools struggle to contain students, and as the academic pressure intensifies, so do episodes of anxiety, depression, anger management, stress, substance abuse (especially boys), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and sometimes personality disorders.

The outcome of these includes academic failure, behavioural problems (including suicide), which are all catastrophic for school administrations, parents and the community.

Thus we should actively create awareness of mental health issues in schools, and let teachers, parents and students understand that mental illness is like any other illnesses that we often take to health facilities to treat. When the academic pressure intensifies, emotional, psychological breakdown often happens, and should not be treated as normal. However, action should be taken to alleviate these mental issues in schools.

As Henry Nsubuga, the manager of Makerere University Counselling and Guidance Centre says, good or bad mental health is contagious, just like flu or Covid-19, and “if one of us is not okay and is not supported they will contaminate and affect others.”