Maj. Gen Abel Kandiho: Time for Uganda to exhibit her diplomacy

Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho is said to be credited for the destruction of foreign cells of espionage alleged to have eaten at the core of national security. That is why one would be advised not to envy him and his office.

I once spoke to someone who claimed to know Maj. Gen Kandiho. I told that person that he (Abel) needed to engage more with journalists (not off-payroll ones like me; real journalists in newsrooms). “Boss, we live under the imperial dictatorship of the media (now compounded more by the new phenomenon of social media). Your Abel needs to pay homage to the newsrooms”, I said.

I have always said that my biggest contribution to Uganda (and Mr Museveni) was to convince a certain media house to withdraw a website story saying Mr Museveni had been denied access to Kasubi Tombs (during that time…!). We managed this because the managers of that media house took my observations serious. Otherwise imagine the Head of State being denied access to any part of the country…! The media is king; and it matters how one relates to it.

***************

I have been on a sabbatical retreat in Kiburara for two months; only making two dashes to Kampala. And if it pleases some people, I had the opportunity to be inoculated against Covid 19 on Wednesday December 8.

It was in Kiburara where I heard about financial sanctions slapped against Maj. Gen Kandiho by the Department of Treasury of the US. I immediately called a friend in the US and sought more information on the matter. She could not be of much help.

The UPDF responded in a manner that I viewed as pre-emptive (containing and controlling the narrative). Maj. Gen Kandiho’s personal response was short and concise and to the point; and dismissive too.

In spite of the quick response from the UPDF establishment and Kandiho’s dismissive response, my personal view and assessment is that this matter requires traditional diplomatic engament. The UPDF should not be at the head of such a diplomatic effort; it can only play auxiliary role as the concerned state agency.

In a very brief sojourn to the internet, I was exposed to a lot literature on this matter. And I landed on the following: These sanctions are carried out by The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) under the department of the Treasury. This same body is also in charge of Special Designated Nationals (SDN) and the Blocked Person’s List.

If individuals and states or organisations feel unfairly sanctioned, they can petition OFAC to be removed from the list or have the sanctions lifted by simply giving their reasons why their petition should be considered. If the OFAC, declines their petition twice, then one can challenge their decision in the federal court in Washington DC.

The Global Magnitsky Act allows (but does not require) the President to block or revoke US visas and to block all US-based property and interests in property of foreign person(s) (both individuals and entities) who gross violations of human rights against individuals who either seek “to expose illegal activity carried out by government officials” or “to obtain, exercise, defend, or promote internationally recognised human rights and freedoms.

Oh yes, our guys at Foreign Affairs can begin from there.