Managing organisational performance post Covid-19

Author, Dr Caroline Sekiwano. PHOTO/COURTESY. 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • One of the greatest contributions of Covid-19 to the corporate world has been a mindset change fueled by absolute necessity. 

It is no surprise that organizational stress and anxiety are hitting all-time highs amidst the pandemic third wave in Uganda.Ongoing uncertainty coupled 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.