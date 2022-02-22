Prime

Museveni is firmly in charge of Uganda

Author: Faruk Kirunda. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Faruk Kirunda

What you need to know:

In Museveni is ably dispensing of his Constitutional powers and wields them in good trust now as has he has always done sustainably since first becoming President

The impression being projected by Uganda’s enemies that Uganda is in a crisis or that nobody is in charge is a figment of their imagination. Uganda is in firm hands.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.