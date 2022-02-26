Namilyango’s Mulenzi makes 70, missed French classes and a bad education policy

Recently, Mr John Bosco (JB) Mulenzi, my former Chemistry teacher at Namilyango College, called me, inviting me to a party marking his 70th birthday. I was excited! I even asked him to send me the budget so I mobilise other old students to contribute. So on May 26, we shall be in Nakifuma, Mukono District, to toast to the continued good health of a great man.

There is an untold story about Mr Mulenzi and I: my transcript shows I actually got an F9 in Chemistry. He was a fantastic human being and a very good teacher and our class has produced some of Uganda’s finest scientists; but I found Chemistry extremely boring.

My brain is wired to argue, and there wasn’t room for that in Chemistry. So while I was always excited to attend History, French and Literature classes, I struggled with the sciences, especially Chemistry.

As matter of fact, I found music lessons with Ms Mukiibi far more exciting. The first music class the (very lovely) Ms Mukiibi took us to, was the piano in the College Chapel and, 38 years later, I still recall the songs she taught us then.

While the scientists were complaining about the entire episode as a huge waste of time, I was in high heaven! On the other hand I found nothing exciting about the Bunsen burner and mixing those dreadful chemicals in the Chemistry laboratories.

I was very disconcerted when music lessons stopped at the end of Senior One, 1984, because the only music teacher left the college. That was the end of music at Namilyango. My heart bled when I was forced to abandon French with Mr Fred Wanyu at the end of Senior Two, because the education policy was that I could only take French or Literature, not both, in the final nine subjects. So there I was, my heart in French class, but forced to continue with Chemistry!

Problem with Namilyango is that sciences are glorified - and are compulsory. Now, the best mark Mr Mulenzi ever awarded me – after I had really made effort to tolerate and to study Chemistry - was 55, at the end of Senior Two. I never ever, touched a Chemistry book again. I worked diligently on my Literature set books during Chemistry classes.

For my Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) final exams in Chemistry, I quietly wrote name and my index number – and nothing else – then revised for my History papers.

It is just by the Grace of God that I was able to study music after my A-Levels, under the tutelage of legends like John Walugembe, Mike Mubiru (RIP) and David Ssebulime who brought me back to piano; Rev Moses Ochwo (RIP) who introduced me to the guitar and, 21 years ago, Isaiah Katumwa who tutored me in saxophone.

My life is, therefore, music, literature and law…in that order. It’s a beautiful feeling to look into the mirror and be able to celebrate the person you see there! Now I have gone back to French class, because life simply became deficient and unbearable without French. Quite annoying! But you see…it boils down to a system that compels students to fit into what it dictates, without considering what is inside the student and what the future holds for them.

If I had been allowed to carry on French and Music, I would most certainly have scored a distinction in each of them, and they would be more relevant to my career today. I suspect not many people have had the chance, luck or stamina to find their true selves in life, after the system has thrown them into things they are not built for or meant to be. I suspect millions out there regret where they are and wish they could press some reset button!

Uganda needs to rethink its education policy and put the children at its epicentre. While it is great to have kids appreciate a wide range of subjects, it is important that their unique gifts and talents as well as possible career paths be taken into account when narrowing down the subjects they must finish with at O-Level. Parents and teachers must sit together and carefully assess subject choices with students. For now though, we’re throwing a birthday party for our JB Mulenzi!