Redirect moral compass of learners

Patrick Kaboyo

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Address the rampant proliferation of drugs and substances in schools, especially in secondary schools.

While listening  to the local radio show Capital Gang,  I keenly listened to Col Edith Nakalema, DPP Justice Jane Francis Abodo and the two law dons, Dr Daniel Ruhweza and my long- time friend Dr Tusasirwe. The show was good but not to the point of elucidating practical preventive and educative measures to the fight corruption.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.