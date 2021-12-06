School closure brought out community weaknesses we didn’t know

The topic for our dialogue this week is: “School Preparation." Are you preparing yourself or your child to go back to school in the new year God willing? That must be an exciting time as you now prepare. Ok, so the first question I need to ask you is: Do you hang out with God often to enjoy asking Him questions and listening to His answers? If you do, have you been able to ask Him what the purpose for the closure of schools was? What has God said about it? Do you know that nothing happens in our lives without God’s knowledge? That’s why it is always intriguing to know God’s perspective on things that happen in our day-to-day lives.



When you understand that there’s absolutely nothing that happens in your life that God is ignorant about, then it makes you realize just how great God or His will is in your lives, generally speaking. That makes you understand that if you care only to do what God wants you to do with your life, it is necessary to pray continually to get His guidance. That is the purpose of prayer. Therefore, going back to the school preparation - if you had been hearing from God, you would have learned what God’s perspective was on school closure on COVID-19 and what His will for you was during the time you spent at home.



Is it possible that there are things you can only learn at home which you couldn’t learn while at school, things that He probably wanted you to explore while at home? Could families have failed to make time for other family members because everybody is too busy outside the home? And when the nations had these lockdowns, people had no option but to be at home, eat as one, talk to one another, and generally be together - what families were supposed to be and do in the first place!