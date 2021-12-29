Social accountability: A solution, but do we know what it is? 

Jasper Tumuhimbise

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • There cannot be social accountability without citizen participation.

It is more than 20 years now, but the scenario is so fresh as if it was yesterday! A school in Iganga District then, Mulingirire Primary School, had reportedly been completed under the School Facility Grant. The seven-classroom block had been inspected and cleared by all, including the district engineer, as complete and the contractor was fully paid. When we went to Iganga for site visits, . I recall the engineer stating that the school was very far and that we should ignore visiting it because it would end up being very costly and tiresome. We refused to buy that ‘nice’ advice.
 
We insisted and visited the school. There were only some blocks and sand on site. Yet on paper, it had been completed and fully paid for. Of course, what followed was for heads to roll, but the picture of those pupils still seating under trees (I also went to similar schools but opportunity then was different) still lingers! Twenty years later, is there any of those who is able to read this article? We condemn people that they are poor yet we inadvertently facilitate that very condition. There were similar scenarios in Buniantore PS and others which I cannot recall. 

