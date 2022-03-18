Sometimes you find answers in places you didn’t go to with questions

I once heard an interesting (loosely used) story about a rich man who suddenly passed on. Mourners who came to commiserate with the family were stunned that the children seemed more engrossed in watching television, marveling at the large sofas and wall hangings in the living room.

Other than looking forlorn and distraught, they were scavenging the fridge for whatever they could find. It was confusing, and disheartening for a moment until someone explained that the deceased had run his home like a garrison.

His children were not allowed in the living room or the joys of eating anything exotic. They also didn’t know what he did exactly and how he made the money. There were no prizes for guessing that his business empire would be put under with him and that his children would have to start afresh – in the same way, he had done many decades ago.

You know the typical Ugandan story on succession – probably the same across the continent, since in more ways than not, Africa is a country. Prominent businessman passes on, family fights for properties, enterprise collapses. I would do a roll call or name drop if it were necessary, but you probably don’t need much help.

It is hard to place what the problem really is, but we just can’t seem to pass much from one generation to the next. The only people who have somewhat figured it out are politicians, and that is probably because, in a poor country, anybody with a combination of some money, sticks, and guns can muscle their way to the table.

It is possible, in my uneducated guess, that it has to do with a confluence between an economy that is largely corrupt and informal, disinterest or mission-drift from those charged with taking over, and inability or refusal from the founders to just let others in. Let us explain the three phenomena, for this to get a little clearer.

Many Ugandans of average socioeconomic knowledge would be hard-pressed if they had to compile a list of the top 100 (indigenous) Ugandan business people, how much they rake in, and from what dealings exactly. Many of us see hotels and apartment blocks springing up in our neighborhoods but just can’t tell who really owns them or how they are making that money. It is just the way corruption, embezzlement, and wheeler-dealing work. The downside to this is that when the owners pass on, their offspring aren’t able to keep it going because they do not have the same thieving networks as their parents did.

The next two aspects are closely related. Most Ugandans between 40-60 years are their family’s first generation. From graduate school to urbanization to ownership of the property to public service to travel, the gap between peasantry and exposure is just one generation. This also explains both the primitive accumulation of wealth and protectionism you are likely to see in the age group.

But it also means that there is not enough history and know-how to manage what has been honestly worked for or stolen, innovatively invest and grow it outside of the usual land purchases and rental construction, or ably pass on knowledge about enterprise building and growth – because how are you to give what you don’t have!

All the more reason to be awed by what has been happening at Watoto, when I had the honor to get invited to visit the Watoto Suubi Children’s Village. I used to be a member of the congregation about a decade ago, while I was still a student at university. When I lost a close friend – to a freak accident – with whom I had always attended service, I didn’t quite have the courage and enthusiasm to go back to church.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since, but to see and listen to the ensemble of their pastoral team, ministry leaders, and departmental heads – almost all below 40 and risen through the ranks; to hear how they are investing in learning and mentorship and giving young people opportunities to learn and grow – it is different.

If anybody is reading this, you need to get the church founder, Pastor Gary Skinner, and his wife, Marylin, to start giving lectures on organizational management, transitions, and succession planning. What they have achieved is not the kind of stuff you see every day. It is to be admired, respected, and copied.