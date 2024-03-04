Sports law comes with glimmer of hope for athletes

The news of the Bill being passed has not been granted the airtime it deserves. It is a major milestone that I believe is a fundamental change in the sports industry and a step in the right direction.

Being an athlete, I pen this with first-hand experience and I am very optimistic. For the first time an athlete’s welfare has been brought to the forefront as it should, since athletes are the heartbeat of the lucrative sports industry.

For the first time, athletes will have representation on the National Council of Sports (NCS) Board through a fellow athlete. This means they will be involved in the decision-making process and will have a voice to shape the policies that affect their welfare. They will now be in position to voice their grievances seamlessly.

The Act provides for the protection of athletes’ image rights, a very vital topic when it comes to the commercial aspect of sports, to help athletes improve their general welfare. Exploitation of athletes’ image rights will be curbed with penalties for infringement in place.

Players also have a ground to raise concerns on harassment and discrimination.

‘Probono’ by athletes will surely be no more. Gone are the days of sweat on the pitch being rewarded with handshakes and empty promises. The Act also calls for fair compensation of athletes’ efforts and contributions. This too rotates around image rights, copyright, and sponsorship deals.

The law approves the national recognition and reward scheme for outstanding athletes, who fly Uganda’s flag high on the international scene. Talk of retired and active national heroes yet to lay hands on the benefit is a low blow. With the law in place, there is hope that the ‘kasimo’ package comes on time to facilitate the athletes’ welfare.

The health and safety of the foot soldiers has not been left out. The Act has established a national anti-doping organisation which will act per the requirements of the World Anti-doping code. This will strengthen anti-doping measures and prioritise fair competition to ensure a levelled playing ground to maintain room for integrity in sports.

There is no doubt that players’ safety is paramount without compromise. This is why the Act also prohibits violence and hooliganism with consequences awaiting culprits. Cases of athletes being physically assaulted during games have been on the rise but the Act will arrest them and perpetrators shall not be spared.

Lastly, the law promotes transparency and governance, which in the long run will benefit athletes. The different sports federations are protected and able to run without external interference. The act also tasks athletes with accountability on grounds of eligibility to participate in competitions. There are severe repercussions for athletes found guilty of illegally competing and falsification of documents.

In a nutshell, the national sports law is a new baby we should embrace and steer towards actual realisation. Athletes’ welfare making the headline in the act will safeguard athletes from exploitation, which has become the order of the day in local sport since time immemorial.

Taking examples from the likes of Kenya and South Africa, we can only do more to advocate the law and sensitise the general public as we await implementation from the authorities.