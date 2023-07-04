Swahili language is a cornerstone in Africa’s transformation agenda

The language that a people speak influences their cultural identity. Cultural identity helps a people to build their personal growth and wellbeing. It also connects people with one another, facilitating mass unity of societies. Currently, the unifying languages for African society are foreign ones, planted by the colonial construct. These are majorly European languages. They are the vehicle of academic instruction, and in many ways can indicate elitism of persons or the lack of it.

Ours is a society where a family that ascends the ladder of progress may find itself with children who cannot communicate with their grandparents, with the children being comfortable with European languages and clueless about their mother tongues while their grandparents may not necessarily understand the foreign tongues.

The above may as well be a first crack in our culture. The disconnect of several children from their roots commences with this language barrier. It is possible that such children, even in later years of their lives, may be unable to sufficiently impact their grassroots societies due to the disconnect between them and those societies.

The continental dilemma though is more complex than inter-country challenges. With the agenda of continental integration gathering welcome momentum, the consolidation of a unifying language as a key ingredient of the transformation of Africa is overdue. The fact that such a language should not be any of the languages of the continent’s former colonizers needs no emphasis. The meaningful transformation of Africa requires a vigorous shake off of colonial extensions and accessories. As such, while I write this article in English, it would be unfortunate if my grandchild will have to use the same language to reach a maximum African audience in the year 2063. Africa needs a language of her own, that cuts across majority of the continent, if not all of it. This will help us to have intra-continental trade that permeates our society. It will also cement our aspirations for unity and actualize the meaningful operationalization of the said unity.

Swahili is the language that fits the above purpose, as many already are aware. As early as the 1960s, African forefathers such as Kwame Nkrumah propagated this idea, with foresight.

Over 200 million Africans speak Swahili language today, making it the most popular African language. A couple of centuries ago, when Arab traders started interacting with East African populations, Swahili emerged as a lingua franca spoken by many tribes in the region. As such, even a native Mukiga in South Western Uganda who does not speak the language will easily comprehend messages communicated in the language, as will virtually all the natives from different tribes in the region.

Indeed, even a Shona speaker in Zimbabwe, somewhat distant from East Africa where the language originated, will closely relate with Swahili as many Swahili words are to be found in the Shona language. Afro-Arabic populations of Northern Africa would similarly find linkages of their languages with Swahili. As such, popularization of Swahili across Africa already has many sitting enablers.

By the year 2100, Africa will be home to 40 percent of global population. A universal language for such a population will be a critical transformative force and also enhance African identity. This identity will not only serve on-ground interests but will also elevate the African “brand” across the world.

As I write all the above, I am happy to note that many well placed persons, including leaders of our continent, are aware of it all. That is why Swahili is now a recognized official language of the African Union, having joined the league of foreign language to take its deserved place. Although the African Union recognizes that any other African language can be an official language of the Union, only Swahili has so far been clearly listed alongside the borrowed English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Arabic.

What we need now is an aggressive promotion of the language across the entire continent. South Africa has approved Kiswahili as a language that will be taught in public, private and independent schools across the country.

This is an addition to the countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania, where the language is already spoken. The South African initiative needs to be replicated across the length and breadth of our homeland. My hope is that the momentum on this will not come slower than is necessary for maximizing the relevant potential impact.

Raymond is a Chartered Risk Analyst and risk management consultant

[email protected]