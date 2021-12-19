Prime

The Balaalo question and land crisis in Acholi

Author, Robert Mugabe. PHOTO/FILE

By  Robert Mugabe

What you need to know:

  • The cash economy was alien to Acholi culture. Wealth and prestige were seen in the number of food granaries and herds of animals in a homestead.

The media in Acholi sub-region is currently awash with news stories of the Balaalo invading the sub-region with large herds of cattle. The Balaalo are nomadic pastoralists who move from one place to another in search of greener pastures. 

