The Balaam Barugahara many Ugandans didn’t know 

When President Museveni recently appointed Mr Balaam Barugahara as State minister Barugahara for Youth and Children Affairs, I told myself, an egg can truly become a cock that wakes us up every morning when arched.

People know Mr Barugahara as a First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, sycophant and events promoter. But beyond that, he is a wise, educated and successful businessman.

Mr Balaam Barugahara

Mr Barugahara not only possess a degree B.Com (Marketing) and masters in Marketing, but he is also one of the key brains behind the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), where he serves as the vice chairperson for western Uganda.

He has five-star hotel project, five FM radio stations home and abroad. He is a self-made billionaire.

Meeting Balaam

I first met Mr Barugahara at Makerere University. In 2001, my brother Barugahara and I were hustlers. We were members of the “Makerere University Fluker’s Association” (MUFA).

We fought hard to boost Barugahara’s business of supplying the university halls – University Hall, Mitchell etc. – with food such as beans and posho. I was a member of the guild leadership, under then president Mukasa Mbidde.

When we met Mbidde, Barugahara came out as an honest young businessman. Mbidde loved him and was supportive. Mbidde and I then convinced the dean, Ekudu, to give him the supply deal.

Seeing him rise to a minister in President Museveni’s government hasn’t been by mistake. Balaam Barugahara is a symbol of humility and discipline that our young people must emulate.

Little wonder that he was elected last year as president of the National Federation of Entertainment Promoters Limited (NAFEP).

When he was awarded an honorary PhD last year, many ridiculed him. But, in my opinion, he deserved it. He is a successful businessman with a great character.

I think, Ugandans, especially with the youth being majority population, are blessed to have a young, rich and disciplined yet humble person like Mr Barugahara in leadership.