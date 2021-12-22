Prime

The Christian faith and female genital mutilation

Martha Nkya

By  Guest Columnists

What you need to know:

Female genital Mutilation, therefore, continues to be a challenge in rural African communities

When Fausiya Mollel, a Tanzanian student, presented a paper on Female Genital Mutilation in Africa to her class at Aston University in England, everyone was horrified. Her colleagues wondered if there was any effectiveness in protection of human rights in Africa. In his own assumption, the class professor thought Mollel had created a factious story to obtain good grades. Indeed, it all seemed too grim to believe.

