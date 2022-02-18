Prime

The moral conscience of the nation

Moses Khisa

By  Moses Khisa

What you need to know:

But why would anyone, in good conscience, equivocate or attempt some veiled cover for state agents committing extreme acts of torture on a citizens?

Dr Peter Mwesige once told me his former boss at The New Vision, William Pike, used to refer to him as the ‘conscience of the newsroom.’ Peter is a very thoughtful and perceptive person. He speaks his mind and argues his principles.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.