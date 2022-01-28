Uganda-Rwanda border opening: A bonus to gorilla trekking in Uganda

President Museveni meets his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame at Katuna border post in February last year. PHOTO | FILE

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • The whole world has had its share of the covid-19 pandemic overshadowing almost every other incident going on in the world. Not more than two weeks ago, there was a standstill at Malaba border over clearance of cargo trucks. But though this seemed new in the ears of some people, it had happened before with Uganda-Rwanda border closure.

What you need to know

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.