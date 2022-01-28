Uganda-Rwanda border opening: A bonus to gorilla trekking in Uganda

What you need to know

Uganda Rwanda border will be opening on 31st January 2022 after close to 3 years of a standstill.

It is easier to connect to Bwindi impenetrable forest national park via Kigali international airport than Entebbe international airport.

The whole world has had its share of the covid-19 pandemic overshadowing almost every other incident going on in the world. Not more than two weeks ago, there was a standstill at Malaba border over clearance of cargo trucks. But though this seemed new in the ears of some people, it had happened before with Uganda-Rwanda border closure.

Unfortunately, unlike the case with the recent border crisis at Malaba and Busia border posts, the case of Rwanda was unique; the trucks had to simply be withdrawn from the border without crossing since there was no hope of opening the border soon.

There are a number of benefits to Rwanda-Uganda border opening but in this article we are going to focus on the tourism benefit specifically Primate Safaris and cross border self drive tours.

Cross Border Primate Safaris

There are mainly three popular primates in the cross border primate safaris. That is the mountain gorillas, Chimpanzees and golden monkeys. Though these primates are found both in Uganda and Rwanda; some clients prefer Uganda to Rwanda because of the huge price differences on the primate park entry passes.

In Rwanda, a gorilla permit goes for $1500 while in Uganda, a gorilla trekking permit goes for $700. Chimpanzee tracking goes for $100 in Rwanda while Uganda’s top chimpanzee tracking destination; Kibale forest national park charges $200. Golden Monkey tracking in Rwanda goes for $100 while Uganda charges $90.

The price for chimpanzee tracking and golden monkey tracking is not often at the forefront when clients are choosing Rwanda over Uganda, it is often the gorilla trekking permit. The $800 difference between Uganda’s gorilla trekking permit and Rwanda’s gorilla trekking permit is often the main reason why some tourists fly into Rwanda but go gorilla trekking in Uganda.

Cross Border Self Drive Safaris

In the early days of Uganda Rwanda border closure; tourists were allowed to cross the border to Rwanda. It was only in 2020 that Rwanda totally closed all its land borders with Uganda which caused a reduction in the business for Car Rental Uganda deals that were offered by a local car hire company like Self Drive Uganda LTD that has been in business for 10 years now.

Unlike the popular tailored African safaris, self drive safaris are more of road tripping safaris. Besides site seeing, they tend more towards the experience of driving in a given country than just visiting tourist sites. With Kigali rated as one of the top cities in Africa; it is always an adventure driving in both Kampala and Rwanda by yourself.

It should also be noted; Rwanda is the only East African country that drives on the right had side. With the border open again, it gives the traveler a chance to compare the experience.

Gorilla Trekking in Uganda From Rwanda

Ugandans in the travel industry had for a long time pleaded with the government to reinstate a national carrier. Though this was done, Rwanda airlines are still more popular than Uganda airlines. Besides they still have more destinations covered than Uganda airlines.

Uganda airlines is picking up slowly, but in the process of picking up, opening Rwanda Uganda border means you can get to any of Uganda gorilla national parks in 5 hours via Kigali Rwanda contrary to the 9 hours journey if you opt for Entebbe international airport.

With the border opening again, the 2 days Uganda gorilla safaris will again become possible in Uganda. The 2 days gorilla safari is a very popular safari package among budget travelers who in most cases do not have more than 2 days to spare for one of Africa’s top bucket list activities; gorilla trekking.

A simple survey among a few tour operators has proved that the 2 days Uganda gorilla safari package had come to end since the day Rwanda closed its land borders. But with the borders opening again, one of Uganda’s most popular packages is likely to be revamped.

The only thing that remains to stand in the way of this popular package is the covid-19 travel restrictions. But with the Britain revising its covid-19 travel restrictions almost back to pre-covid times as long as you are fully vaccinated, there is hope that several other nations will also pick up the same policy.