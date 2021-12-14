Prime

Weighing brain drain and economic gains

Author: Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa. PHOTO/FILE
 

By  Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa

What you need to know:

  • The argument that an out-flow of Ugandan students abroad increases brain drain thus loss of critical skills and work force carries some water but only just ! 

Trinity Western University Canada, a premier Christian founded academic institution, in collaboration with Bishop Stuart University, has registered a first by opening opportunities for Uganda students to attain Canadian degrees and in turn be able to secure opportunities for employment in Canada. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.