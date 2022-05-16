Why Semei Kakungulu is my role model

The three essentials to leadership, according to Fushan Yuan (one of the Zen Masters), are humanity, clarity, and courage.

My reflections on the life of Uganda’s seldom exalted statesman, Semei Kakungulu, indicate that he espoused the three essentials to leadership.

In contrast, if one closely scrutinises the appellations and motivations of the crop of parliamentarians and ministers in Uganda, there is not only a glaring absence of these three essentials, but also a disturbing inability for most to look inwards. I strongly believe that successful leaders focus their attention inwards to find a sense of calm and peace that draws others to them.

Kakungulu did not have the powerful v8 SUVs that the modern-day leaders demand to just drive around the country changing nothing, but leaving behind only a trail of dust. With his unequalled clarity and courage, he did not only conquer eastern Uganda for the British, but also planted cashew nuts and the towering milicia exclesa (mivule) trees in striking symmetry.

Kakungulu’s legacy also included the innumerable feeder roads that he built in order to link the new administrative units in the Eastern Province.

What is even more impressive, is that Kakungulu did not possess the minimum of an Advanced Level certificate to have such clarity of the impact of his trees more than 75 years later to the environment and the economy when felled for timber. In as much as he is largely remembered by some ideologues, such as Yoga Adhola, as a ruthless mercenary that the British used to impose colonialism on eastern Uganda, I draw inspiration from his indefatigable role as an environmentalist and administrator.

President Museveni, while speaking on the day the late Jacob Oulanya was hastily replaced as Speaker of the 11th Parliament, joked about how some parliamentarians had become fugitives because of the incessant financial demands from voters. Whereas this remark came more as a comical relief to many, it pointed to the fundamental lack of clarity as most MPs do what government is supposed to do for the taxpayers. Most leaders are spellbound by the false notion that money is the solution to the many problems that Ugandans face.

Consequently, we all go around throwing money in envelopes at any problem whilst hoping against hope that it will transform the lives of the people. It is an obvious lack of clarity, courage and humanity. But, what exactly are these three essentials to leadership from the Zen Lessons, and why are they crucial to leadership development today?

According to Master Fushan, “Someone with clarity follows proper behaviour and just duty, recognises what is safe and what is dangerous, examines people to see whether they are wise or foolish, and distinguishes right and wrong. The courageous, on the other hand, see things to their conclusion, settling them without doubt. They get rid of whatever is wrong or false.”

I believe understanding the drivers of the high levels of apathy and disempowerment that have become so pervasive in Uganda today would bring about the much-needed clarity.

Embarking on removing these barriers to social transformation with courage and humanity is what the country needs urgently. But this calls for humility, self-awareness and empathy from those in leadership positions.

So, if Kakungulu achieved a lot for this country without fuel cards and other tools, why must our leaders watch the roads become impassable? Must we sit and watch hospitals rotting and promoting death? Should all the schools that were centres of excellence end up in obscurity? How long can we afford to watch the NRM development models from ‘Entandikwa’ to the most recent Parish Development Model (PDM) fail miserably to change the reality for the majority in this country? Don’t we have any patriotic fire left in our bellies to, at least, see the PDM makes a difference despite our political affiliations?