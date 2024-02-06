Why we should pay attention to the 2024 population census

Uganda’s population census goes beyond headcounts to capture individuals and living structures. It offers a snapshot of a nation’s evolution over time. Uganda had its first population count almost a century ago, in 1911, with subsequent censuses every decade since 1948. This year, the country counts again.

Uganda has witnessed significant residents bulge, establishing itself as one of Africa’s most prominent and fastest population growing nations. Starting from around eight million people in 1980, the population has surged to approximately 41 million in 2020. World Bank projections indicate that this growth trajectory will continue, reaching an estimated 104 million by 2060.

The forthcoming census is crucial for obtaining precise population figures, as projections may not fully capture the actual growth.

The census promises to reveal Uganda’s youthful tapestry, a canvas painted with the exuberance of dreams and the brushstrokes of innovation.

The census will expose the disparities in service delivery across Uganda, highlighting both positive aspects and concerning healthcare, education, and infrastructure issues. From the tranquil rural areas to the busy urban hubs, the census data will provide insights into public services accessibility and fairness. As a society, we need to acknowledge these stark realities and insist on efforts to bridge the gaps in service delivery. By doing so, Uganda can create a development masterpiece that is genuinely inclusive for all.

In Uganda’s census spotlight, the migration story will play out as a delicate dance between rural origins and urban dreams. While cities shine as beacons for a brighter future, the census prompts us to question the potential drawbacks. It emphasises the need to ensure that the rhythm of migration doesn’t overshadow the heartbeat of rural communities. Achieving a harmonious balance is the challenge, and the census serves as our guide to comprehending the intricacies of this dance between rural and urban aspirations.

The many arrivals of refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan will significantly affect the census figures, reflecting the substantial consequences of conflicts at our borders. Forced migration not only presents challenges to the affected populations but also adds complexity to Uganda’s demographic landscape, influencing the accuracy and dynamics of the census data. The enumeration process will capture the indigenous population and those seeking asylum, offering a comprehensive portrayal of the nation’s diverse population, and showcasing the impact of regional conflicts on migration patterns.

The census will reveal the intricacies of rural-urban migration and questions about balancing urban growth with rural development will emerge. Can Uganda orchestrate migration to benefit both urban dreamers and rural communities? The census serves as a compass, guiding policymakers to strike a delicate balance that fosters overall growth without neglecting the nation’s roots.

Uganda’s 2024 census is essential for understanding evolving demographics and addressing disparities. Fueled by a projected population surge from a heightened fertility rate, the census highlights youth and service delivery gaps, emphasising the delicate balance between rural and urban dynamics. The census calls for inclusive development, guiding Uganda towards unity and prosperity.