Workers of Uganda, unite!

Tomorrow, May 1, is International Labour Day, a day on which Ugandans and people of goodwill across the world celebrate and commemorate the dignity of labour and the enormous contribution and achievements of workers and the labour movement.

The theme selected for Labour Day 2023 is: “Promoting positive work, culture and ethics: A perspective for increased investment, employment opportunities and household incomes”. The national venue for Labour Day celebrations is Namutumba District ceremonial grounds.

Four years ago, Daily Monitor published a story in its edition of August 28, 2019, titled, ‘Museveni rejects minimum wage law’. According to the story, President Museveni refused to sign the Minimum Wage Bill, 2015, which Parliament passed in February 2019 because, according to him, the issues which the Bill seeks to address were already covered by the Minimum Wages Advisory Boards and Wages Councils Act of October 17, 1957, enacted five years before independence.

The chairperson of the National Organisation of Trade Unions (Notu), Usher Wilson Owere, disagreed and lamented the absence of minimum wage in Uganda. To the best of my knowledge, there has been no change in the situation.

Struggle for minimum wage

The struggle for minimum wage is a matter of social justice and dignity of labour. The 2008 International Labour Organisation (ILO) declaration on social justice reiterated the importance of “a minimum living wage to all employed and in need of such protection”. Most ILO member states have enacted laws to provide for minimum wage, including USA, UK, Canada, Japan and EU countries. Partner states of the East African Community have done likewise. Uganda is the only exception which is frankly a disgrace.

The NRM regime has strangely argued that lack of minimum wage will attract foreign investment to Uganda. I don’t know of any country or a serious investor who buys this absurd, backward, dishonest and reactionary argument.

The primary duty, obligation and responsibility of government is to defend the interests of its citizens, not those of foreign investors. For anybody to reject the just and legitimate demand for minimum wage is outrageous and an insult to the people of Uganda; it shows lack of appreciation and concern about the plight of workers who toil day and night to create wealth which a few callous, greedy and unpatriotic men routinely grab and accumulate for personal gain.

To deny Ugandan workers minimum wage is a gross violation of human rights of workers who are entitled to the same and deserve protection from their government. Why should government place the interests of foreign investors over and above the interests of Ugandans? Why should government give foreign investors tax exemptions, free land and other generous incentives which Ugandan investors and businessmen do not enjoy?

Notu should not give up the struggle for minimum wage which the workers of Uganda were awarded for the first time in 1964.

The last time Ugandan workers got minimum wage was in 1984; in both cases by a progressive government which cared about the welfare, interests and future of Ugandans.

The leadership of Notu must have courage to stand up and defend the interests and rights of the workers of Uganda. On the occasion of Labour Day 2023, I urge Parliament to urgently enact a law to award Ugandans a minimum living wage as a basic human right. Workers of Uganda, unite! You have much to gain by uniting to pursue a common cause. Aluta continua!

