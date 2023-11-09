Be alert, vigilant to ensure child safety

An extremely disturbing story about a school director who allegedly defiled six Primary Seven candidates made the news this week.

Jonah Ssebanenya, director of Kings Palace Primary School, Luweero was arrested after parents of the victims reported to the Luweero District probation office and the police. He is charged with aggravated defilement and trafficking in humans.

We must all be distressed by such stories because such evil lurks in many a corner of our society, today it is a school in Luweero District, tomorrow it could hit closer to home. Today it is six young girls unknown to most of us but who is to say that it can’t be your own or someone known to you?

While the justice system can only do so much, the onus is usually on us, society to nip such evil in the bud. This is where deliberate vigilance and alertness is called for. We must watch our children like our future depends on it. There’s no two ways about it. That difficult task is easier if this attitude is collective. Call it, each one, watch one, if you like. This is in no way to say that the parents of the victims in this case were negligent. It is a learning moment for us all.

Paying school dues, feeding and clothing children is great but of what use is all this nobleness if they are being preyed on and abused by the very people paid to aid their education? It is therefore crucial to stay alert. Educate ourselves on tell-tale signs of things such as abuse and then watch out for them.

Be vigilant, alert. It might not be defilement but another kind of abuse which might seem harmless but after it has grown will give birth to bitter fruit.

Early this month, it was revealed that 30 percent of Ugandans have mental disorders. This is according to a new study released by the Health ministry and conducted by Makerere University School of Public Health and Butabika Hospital. According to the study, there are high levels of mental health challenges among 1,366 children in the 33 schools visited. In other words, one in three children had emotional problems.

Sadly, these like many forms of abuse including defilement go unnoticed until it is too late to remedy the situation. Some of these mental health challenges are triggered by abuse and in this case, sexual abuse.