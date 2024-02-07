Be wary of free offers, shortcuts

Police in Mayuge District rescued 83 children from suspected traffickers who reportedly picked them up from different parts of Busoga Sub-region.

In our story, “Police rescue 80 children from suspected traffickers” in Daily Monitor of February 7, we reported that according to police, the children, aged between five and 16 years, were found confined in a house in Wabulungu Village, Magamaga Town Council in Mayuge District, after reportedly being picked from Bugiri, Iganga, Mayuge and Kamuli districts.

The Mayuge District Police Commander, Ms Agnes Aanyu, said the children were set to be transported to an ungazetted area under the guise of being enrolled in different schools.

The children’s parents were convinced by an organisation identified as Namu Mission-Uganda to give them their children with a promise to offer bursaries. The organisation lead in question denies the child trafficking allegations.

It is a tough time for most parents everywhere in the country because of the high school fees and requirements demanded by schools with many refusing to take partial payments. It is therefore understandable that one would be excited at the prospect of a bursary for their child or children.

And because of this, it is easy for unscrupulous individuals within the society to take advantage of the hard times to fleece parents and or in the process, endanger the lives of the very children that they are working hard to educate.

Yes, there are genuine organisations and schools that offer bursaries but before sending one’s child away with a seemingly kind stranger, verify.

The fraudsters who conned several parents of millions of shillings on the false promise they could help get their children admitted into King’s College Budo for Senior One are another example of how conmen are working extra hours to make a buck off unsuspecting and desperate parents.

Mr John Fred Kazibwe, Budo’s head teacher, revealed that the fraudsters were asking for an amount ranging from Shs5 million to Shs10 million in the name of the school administration and so far, 29 parents have fallen victim.

Education, which is a basic human right, has unfortunately become quite expensive with some parents reportedly taking loans just to afford it or have their children admitted.

It is, therefore, understandable that some among us will fall prey to all kinds of cons.