Break the stigma on mental health

Last Friday, police and passersby rescued two children from their mother, who attempted to throw them over the new Kampala Flyover onto speeding cars.

In the video clip that circulated on social media, the mother looked distressed over something that did not come out clearly as she kept shouting. In the background, there were voices of people trying to downplay the woman’s situation as dramatic.

There is always a pattern of built-up mental health challenges, always ignored and eventually they explode.

Over the years, mental health has long been overlooked and stigmatised despite its prevalence and profound impact on individuals and society, leading to a pervasive lack of understanding and support.

It is high time we shatter these barriers and foster a culture of empathy, compassion, and open dialogue.

It is crucial to dispel the myth that mental health issues are rare or isolated occurrences.

A study by Makerere University School of Public Health and Butabika hospital released in November last year indicated that one in three Ugandans is struggling with poor mental health, meaning a third of the Ugandan population needs urgent help.

The World Health Organisation estimates that globally one out of every four people will be impacted by mental illness at some point in their lives.

The global health agency also indicates that almost nine out of 10 people with a mental condition experience stigma and discrimination, which negatively affects their lives.

This calls for collective efforts to destigmatise mental health, enabling individuals to seek help without fear of judgment or discrimination.

The societal stigma attached to mental health issues perpetuates a harmful cycle of silence and isolation. People often suffer in silence, hesitant to share their struggles due to the fear of being labelled as weak or unstable.

This not only exacerbates the suffering of those dealing with mental health challenges but also obstructs the collective ability to address the issue as a society, leading to suicides and murder, among other outcomes.