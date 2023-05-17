Build complete ecosystem to solve garbage problem

As a country, we continue to grapple with the problem of solid waste disposal. The volume of waste is naturally increasing in direct proportion with the growth in urban centres and is further fueled by the new consumer trends like the manufacture and widespread use of plastics, electronics and others. In June last year, the Ministry of Local Government delivered loader garbage trucks to 12 municipalities and cities. Masaka, one of the cities that received a garbage truck generates at least 100 tonnes of garbage weekly but cannot afford to collect it all. An executive order issued in April this year required local governments to install a garbage skip after 200 metres, a move that experts have described as less than ideal.

As the experts have prescribed, a comprehensive plan is needed to handle the garbage disposal challenge effectively. This solution cannot be hinged on a single pillar of implementation. The winning approach ought to adopt an all-round view to the garbage cycle. Some materials that contribute to problematic non-biodegradable waste can be regulated at source.

Some jurisdictions have been quite successful at, for instance, banning the use of plastic bags above a prescribed allowable limit.

Sorting and recycling is a process that should not just be left to private players. In addition to receiving garbage trucks and being required to dot the cities with rubbish skips, local governments should be empowered to handle their own recycling, which could significantly break down garbage volumes and perhaps contribute a little revenue to their coffers.

The system should then be supported with the micro implementation at household level.

When it comes to capitalizing on the effect of many small collective actions to drive change, the example of using bed nets at household level to chip away at the big threat of malaria, comes to mind.

Similarly, the whole garbage cycle from generation to recycling should be set up with clever, cost-effective and clean solutions incorporated. It is possible to turn garbage from a nuisance to a source of livelihood for communities.

This is best done by building an ecosystem around the garbage problem that takes into account social and environmental effects.

Let’s put the right garbage collection tools in place and once collections has been done, ensure that the different categories of garbage end up where they are meant to be, and not in the rivers and lakes. Recycling should be accessible, affordable and efficient.

