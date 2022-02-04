Commit more resources to wetland perseveration

Children play at a section of the Lubenge wetland in Nakasongola District. Locals accuse government of playing double standards and allocating wetlands to private investors. PHOTO | FILE

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: Weetland perseveration.

Our view: It is our appeal that government walks the talk if we are to stop wetland degradation and restore what we have lost. We already have policies and law in place to do this.

This week, Uganda joined the rest of the world to mark the World Wetlands Day that is celebrated every February 2.

