Deliver free and fair by-elections

The people of Bukedea District will go to the polls on June 14 to elect a new district chairperson, according to a recently released road map by the Electoral Commission (EC). The seat fell vacant following the death of Moses Olemukan in December 2022.

Details in an EC electoral roadmap indicate that processes leading to the by-election commence today with the updating of the National Voters’ Register, then a display of the register for 10 days. Other preparatory procedures include registration as a voter for transfer of voting location.

As is the norm, soon we shall have similar announcements to fill the gap that the former State Minister for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola, has left following his shooting last week.

The challenge we face as a country is that our elections are always marred by gross human rights violations that often deny people access to justice and law.

When voters demand for accountability, they are arrested and detained on allegations of disobeying lawful orders, inciting violence, and interfering with the electoral process.

During the campaign meetings and on the election days, there are deliberate attacks on the media, especially by security agencies, where journalists sustain injuries while executing their role. In worst case scenarios, there are incidents of torture and sometimes loss to life.

Our hope is that the upcoming by-elections become a turning point for our country. May we have transparency in these electoral processes where all relevant information, such as the rules and procedures for voting and vote counting, is publicly available.

May we exercise fairness where all eligible voters have an equal opportunity to participate in the election, without discrimination or coercion.

It is our hope that election officials and observers will be neutral and unbiased, and will not favour any particular candidate or party. May we have a secure environment, free of violence, in which these by-elections will be conducted, with measures in place to prevent fraud, manipulation, and other forms of interference.