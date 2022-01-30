Don’t set bad precedence with BoU house giveaway

Members of Parliament during the special sitting to honour deceased Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile on Thursday. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA    

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: BoU house giveaway. 
  • Our view: To suggest that someone who earned billions in salaries over a period of 20 years and some more in all manner of allowances could not use some of it to secure a home for his family is an insult of mega proportions to a man who had such a sterling record.

On Thursday, Bukooli Central MP Solomon Silwany proposed that the official residence of the governor of Bank of Uganda be donated to the family of the late Governor Tumusiime-Mutebile, who passed on last Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.