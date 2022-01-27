Facilitate medical personnel to excel

President Museveni (R) gestures after he decorated some medical workers with medals as the ruling NRM party marked 36 years in power at Kololo Independence grounds in Kampala on January 26, 2022. PHOTO/PPU

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Medical personnel
  • Our view:  ...a deliberate effort should be made to reward medical workers with more than gold medals.
  • The one change that government can make that will be felt from the poorest household to the richest is to improve health facilities, provide better and functional equipment as well as recruit, pay and motivate health workers to offer top notch services. 

On the honour roll at the NRM Day liberation celebrations yesterday, medical personnel were at the forefront of those President Museveni awarded medals at Kololo Independence Grounds. It is not only right and fitting but also heart-warming to see the hard work and dedication of our health care givers being rewarded.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.