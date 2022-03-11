Go slow on mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccination jab recently

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: Mandatory Vaccination

Our view:  As much as vaccination is necessary to reduce on Covid-19 infections, hospitalisation and even deaths, we should go slow on making it mandatory. This is because forceful vaccination goes against the spirit of democracy where citizens should be allowed to make choices.

Government, through the Health Ministry, has tabled before Parliament a Bill to amend the Public Health Act to, among others; include provisions to penalise all those who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

