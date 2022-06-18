Govt should find lasting solution to school fires

Early on Friday morning, fire gutted a boys’ dormitory at Mbarara Secondary School, leaving in its wake property worth millions of shillings burnt to ashes.

According to the school authorities, the fire started while learners were in electoral activities in the school compound. Police says there were no fatalities, but the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Last week, a Tuesday evening fire gutted four of the boys’ dormitories at Bwera Secondary School in Mpodwe Lhubiriha Town Council, Kasese District. School authorities say students had gone for preps and the two sick students who had remained in the dormitory escaped unhurt. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

About two weeks earlier, another fire burnt one of the dormitories at Vaine High School in Rwentuha Town Council, Bushenyi District. According to the school head teacher, the fire started at around 2pm when the students were attending class.

And the story of school fires rages on and on. Since schools were reopened at the beginning of this year following two years of closure by the President to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 12 schools fires have been reported.

At least seven learners are known to have lost their lives in these fires, the worst being the case at New Crest Junior at Kibedi Day and Boarding Primary School in Kawempe Division, Kampala City, where four children aged between six and seven lost their lives. The four are said to have died in the fire that caught one of the pupils’ dormitories at around 3am.

In March, officials from the Ministry of Education came out to point blame at the schools, claiming they do not have the minimum requirements of safety in their buildings. The Education ministry spokesperson, Mr Denis Mugimba, said only 36 per cent of private schools own occupational permits.

But to find a lasting solution to these fires, the causes must first be established and made public so that others can pick lesson from them.

Then for the case of the about 70 per cent of schools that do not have occupational permits, it should not be a matter for debate. The Ministry of Education should put its foot down and ensure all dormitories are inspected and safe for children to live them.

The same applies to the guidelines the ministry came up with on school fires. Guidelines such as having emergency exits, security committees, firefighting equipment and sickbays should be enforced at all schools.