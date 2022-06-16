Growth is only possible with change in values

As we digest the budget allocation for different sectors, the rate of inflation and the national debt, it is important to remember the reason for it all.

At the bottom of our efforts is the wellbeing of the ordinary Ugandan. While the country may strive to display results at the macro-level, all efforts may be eroded if we do not reflect on the smallest unit of society.

Morality and values are at the base of it all. The ability to believe again in the concept of shared humanity is key as we pursue more growth.

In this way, we can fight corruption, which robs many of a chance to get quality healthcare, education or quality roads.

The values espoused by our politicians and the agenda they push when they are elected to represent us determines whether we get advancement or stagnation. The integrity of Parliament is one pillar that seems to continue to slip into question in the eyes of the population.

While we collectively call for frugality, we have institutions that seem to preach and encourage extravagance. The cost of cars and other undefined benefits for top government officials are some of the yokes of governance that the ordinary Ugandan finds unbearable at a time when economic turnaround is the rallying cry.

The actions taken in the daily operations of governance do not match the strategic direction we have chosen for economic growth.

Never has there been a thirst for improvement in the economic outlook. The outcry is loud and clear on the cost of living and the need for better wages, more affordable and quality services amid efforts by citizens to better their lot.

However, the fight to eradicate corruption and extravagant government spending has been a long journey with many promises and proportionately less action on the long list of corruption scandals.

Much- more than Shs1 trillion- has been allocated in this year’s budget to the justice, law and order sector in the name of fighting corruption and ensuring law and order. It is a tall order in a society where corruption is defended if the corrupt invest their bounty at home.