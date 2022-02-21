Prime

Let ban on wetlands spread to construction

Residents use a section of the access road in Nakayiba wetland in Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality in Masaka City whose construction been halted by Nema. PHOTO | ISSA ALIGA

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: Wetland degradation

Our view: The decision, though well-meaning, should be amended to include factories and structures that have been set up in wetlands, especially in the Kampala Metropolitan Area and other cities.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has communicated to Agriculture and Water ministers that President Museveni has directed a ban on farming rice in wetlands.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.